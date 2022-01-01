Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

January 1, 2022, 12:04AM

“The good news is you no longer have to wear a mask.”

MAUREEN BINETTI, Novato

“OK, I think we are ready to clean your brother’s room now.”

BOB MARKETOS, Petaluma

“Either this or I send you to the North Pole to live. I heard it’s safer there.”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg

“My Christmas wish has come true: You’re going back to school!”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“I know it's early, but this is your Halloween costume. Please keep it on for the next 10 months.”

GLENN CAESAR, Santa Rosa

“And please, dear Lord, keep little Jimmy safe from the alpha lambda phi variant.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette