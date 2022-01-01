The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“The good news is you no longer have to wear a mask.”

MAUREEN BINETTI, Novato

“OK, I think we are ready to clean your brother’s room now.”

BOB MARKETOS, Petaluma

“Either this or I send you to the North Pole to live. I heard it’s safer there.”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg

“My Christmas wish has come true: You’re going back to school!”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“I know it's early, but this is your Halloween costume. Please keep it on for the next 10 months.”

GLENN CAESAR, Santa Rosa

“And please, dear Lord, keep little Jimmy safe from the alpha lambda phi variant.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa