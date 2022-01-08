Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

January 8, 2022, 12:04AM

“Happy New Fear.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Hey, last year I welcomed you holding an hour glass and scythe. Look where that got us.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“If you want to make it through the year, I suggest wearing one of these and getting vaccinated.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“Just put it on and quit whining. You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

NORMA SMITH-DAVIS, Santa Rosa

“Son, beware the new four horsemen: plague, drought, fire and hurricane.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“Meet the new year, kid. Same as the old year.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

