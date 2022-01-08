The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Happy New Fear.”
LEO LANE, Petaluma
“Hey, last year I welcomed you holding an hour glass and scythe. Look where that got us.”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
“If you want to make it through the year, I suggest wearing one of these and getting vaccinated.”
JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa
“Just put it on and quit whining. You ain’t seen nothing yet.”
NORMA SMITH-DAVIS, Santa Rosa
“Son, beware the new four horsemen: plague, drought, fire and hurricane.”
JON YATABE, Bodega Bay
“Meet the new year, kid. Same as the old year.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
