The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I'm guessing a Spidey mask would help with 6-foot social distancing.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

"Hollywood should film ‘Cicada-Man’ and then wait 17 years before releasing a sequel.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Thanks to the Super-Gulp Cola and the Bottomless Popcorn I never even had to mask.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Just goes to show you what sticky fingers can really do.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“I liked how the theater seats felt like you were sitting in a web.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“At last, a website I can relate to.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma