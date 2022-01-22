The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“My home school coordinator is at the door and wants to speak with you.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“Hey, Dad, you know that grumpy neighbor with the fancy stained glass window? He’s at the door.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Dad, there’s a mountain lion in the yard.”

JAN FREIFELD, Santa Rosa

“It’s nicer outside, and I bet Eli Manning’s dad played catch with him.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Someone’s at the door. Says his name is Omicron. Should I let him in?”

JOHN ROOT, Pasadena

“Will you make me a football field in the backyard?”

JUDITH VAN ARDEN, Rohnert Park