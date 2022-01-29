The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Gotta go. Lunch at the French Laundry.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“I can tell you with absolute certainty that I might very well run in 2024.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“I’m sorry, I’m still feeling the effects of hitting my head on the glass ceiling.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Nancy told Joe to tell me to tell you ...”

BASIL ADAMS, Petaluma

“I only have time for one softball question.”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“I can only hope that my non-answer was long enough for everyone to forget the question.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa