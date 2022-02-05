The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“My new slogan: ‘Lock Him Up.’ ”

PATRICK WALSH, Ukiah

“Everyone tells me I should have thrown the book at my husband. Do you think this one is big enough?”

NORINE ANDREASSEN, Sebastopol

“I told you so!”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“You’re thinking about it, aren’t you?”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“I’m the ghost of elections past.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“And so, boys and girls, this was the only book I could find in the library after the recent GOP book ban.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma