The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Remind me again why we're moving to the state of Jefferson.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Did you pack our copy of ‘The Grapes of Wrath’?”

YVONNE ALEXANDER, Santa Rosa

“You really think trading California housing costs and wildfires for the heat, hurricanes and gun culture of Texas is a good idea?”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“So, Goldilocks, to what state should we move that’s not too left nor not too right?”

ANITA CARRILLO, Santa Rosa

“How can we get away from it all if we’re taking it all with us?”

NORINE ANDREASSEN, Sebastopol

“Why are we moving to a place that has ‘bomb cyclones’?”

PAUL SCHMIDT, Monte Rio