The Last Word: This week’s top picks

February 19, 2022, 12:04AM

“I don’t care if you were a Navy Seal, you don’t qualify for a trophy.”

GORDON BLUMENFELD, Santa Rosa

“You’re in the wrong starting position.”

MATTHEW RANDOLPH, Huntington Beach

“I heard the cafeteria is giving away free fish for the next 10 minutes.”

DAVE STRAIGHT, Windsor

“Only girls are allowed in this race.”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Hey, coach, she’s got fins on. Totally no fair!”

JAN FREIFELD, Santa Rosa

“We don’t need a ‘seal’ of approval. This is the Olympics.”

RAYMOND SKIPP, Round Rock, Texas

