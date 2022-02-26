The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Yes, Buddy, the joke’s on me. I fell for the line about man’s best friend and unconditional love.”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma

“We’ll see who’s laughing next week when you’re wearing doggy diapers around town.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I always said, Bruno, you’re the gift that keeps on giving.”

LINDA YATES, Santa Rosa

“Quit laughing! If you had thumbs you being doing this.”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

”I should have bought my wife a diamond for Christmas instead of a puppy!”

BETH BRUZZONE, Bodega

“If you can point you can learn to pick it up too.”

JUDITH VAN ARDEN, Rohnert Park