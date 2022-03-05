Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

March 5, 2022, 12:04AM

“We’re going to need a bigger bank account.”

BELINDA TURNBOW, Ukiah

“It’s not about COVID. This is Limburger.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“The mask keeps me healthy, and the pastrami makes me happy. Any more questions?”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma

“This will just take a minute while I refinance the house.”

BRIAN NARELLE, Rohnert Park

“If meat prices continue to soar, by Thanksgiving we’ll be vegans.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“I’m splurging because it’s going to be your anniversary present.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

