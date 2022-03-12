The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“There is nothing wrong with your eyes. The new animal welfare law passed and now we’re free to move about the country.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“That’s right. I called you road hog.”

BOB MARKETOS, Petaluma

“Not vaccinated? Then turn around. These little piggies can cry wee, wee, wee all the way home.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“No, this is not the ‘Animal Farm.’ ”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“You’re violating animal welfare laws. You have hogs back there being denied air conditioning, padded seats and view windows.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I need a ride to market.”

AUDREY AUERBACH, Petaluma