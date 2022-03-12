Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

March 12, 2022, 12:06AM

“There is nothing wrong with your eyes. The new animal welfare law passed and now we’re free to move about the country.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“That’s right. I called you road hog.”

BOB MARKETOS, Petaluma

“Not vaccinated? Then turn around. These little piggies can cry wee, wee, wee all the way home.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“No, this is not the ‘Animal Farm.’ ”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“You’re violating animal welfare laws. You have hogs back there being denied air conditioning, padded seats and view windows.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I need a ride to market.”

AUDREY AUERBACH, Petaluma

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette