The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“These gasoline boutiques are convenient, but I prefer the old way.”
BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa
“It was between coffee and gas this morning. I hope this lasts for the 3 miles I have to walk.”
RENE FOPPE, Petaluma
“Ten bucks? I just wanted a cup of coffee, not a gallon of gas!”
MIKE BADDELEY, Petaluma
“I’ve got a wad of cash from my 2019 vacation, so how much will this be in rubles?”
MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia
“It isn’t wearing a mask. How can I be sure it’s safe?”
JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga
“I need four straws. I’m sharing this with my carpool passengers.”
JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa
