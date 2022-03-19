Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

March 19, 2022, 12:04AM

“These gasoline boutiques are convenient, but I prefer the old way.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“It was between coffee and gas this morning. I hope this lasts for the 3 miles I have to walk.”

RENE FOPPE, Petaluma

“Ten bucks? I just wanted a cup of coffee, not a gallon of gas!”

MIKE BADDELEY, Petaluma

“I’ve got a wad of cash from my 2019 vacation, so how much will this be in rubles?”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“It isn’t wearing a mask. How can I be sure it’s safe?”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga

“I need four straws. I’m sharing this with my carpool passengers.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

