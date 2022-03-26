Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

March 26, 2022, 12:04AM

“On the positive side, we’re saving a lot of gas money right now.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

"Where are we? Is this a Petaluma pothole or a Mendocino pothole?"

ELLEN SKAGERBERG, Santa Rosa

“Don’t worry, the tide doesn’t come in for eight hours.”

KEVIN PARSONS, Forestville

“I have this sinking sensation.”

LARRY SCHARF, Santa Rosa

“Just ignore the ‘Road Closed’ sign, you said. It’s just a suggestion and we’ll be fine, you said.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Next time let’s take the road less traveled.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette