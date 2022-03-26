The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“On the positive side, we’re saving a lot of gas money right now.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

"Where are we? Is this a Petaluma pothole or a Mendocino pothole?"

ELLEN SKAGERBERG, Santa Rosa

“Don’t worry, the tide doesn’t come in for eight hours.”

KEVIN PARSONS, Forestville

“I have this sinking sensation.”

LARRY SCHARF, Santa Rosa

“Just ignore the ‘Road Closed’ sign, you said. It’s just a suggestion and we’ll be fine, you said.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Next time let’s take the road less traveled.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg