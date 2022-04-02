Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

April 2, 2022, 12:04AM

“There goes another fraternity pledge.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“Don’t those ‘man buns’ look stupid?”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“We all agree sea levels are rising. How rapidly is debatable.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“New CDC recommendations?”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water.”

DALE STOUT, Colorado Springs

“I think he’s a ‘tsunami’ wrestler.”

JOHN F. SHEA, Santa Rosa

