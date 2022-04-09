The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“We may have to sell your wedding ring.”

TERRY McBROOM, Petaluma

“I thought I was filling the gas tank, not paying the mortgage.”

J.F. STREET, Prescott Valley, Arizona

“Pretending it’s coffee doesn’t help.”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga

“I think we should get our bicycles out of the garage or refinance our house.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“That should be enough gas to get us to BevMo.”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma

“If you can push us over the hill, I think we can coast home.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg