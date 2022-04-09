Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

April 9, 2022, 12:04AM

“We may have to sell your wedding ring.”

TERRY McBROOM, Petaluma

“I thought I was filling the gas tank, not paying the mortgage.”

J.F. STREET, Prescott Valley, Arizona

“Pretending it’s coffee doesn’t help.”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga

“I think we should get our bicycles out of the garage or refinance our house.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“That should be enough gas to get us to BevMo.”

PAMELA ILLIAN, Petaluma

“If you can push us over the hill, I think we can coast home.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette