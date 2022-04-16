The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Let me mansplain it to you.”
SARA SLAGER, Santa Rosa
“I said ‘gay.’”
BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa
“I just put the hamster in Derek’s lunchbox. I didn’t think he’d eat it.”
SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa
“I’m here cuz I told my teacher my dog ate my online homework. You?”
ALAN MURAKAMI, Sebastopol
“We can say we have alternative facts.”
PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii
“I’m going to offer a plea-bargain that concedes a lesser infraction.”
CYNTHIA PARKHILL, Santa Rosa
