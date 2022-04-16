The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Let me mansplain it to you.”

SARA SLAGER, Santa Rosa

“I said ‘gay.’”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“I just put the hamster in Derek’s lunchbox. I didn’t think he’d eat it.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“I’m here cuz I told my teacher my dog ate my online homework. You?”

ALAN MURAKAMI, Sebastopol

“We can say we have alternative facts.”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“I’m going to offer a plea-bargain that concedes a lesser infraction.”

CYNTHIA PARKHILL, Santa Rosa