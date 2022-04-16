Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

April 16, 2022, 12:04AM

“Let me mansplain it to you.”

SARA SLAGER, Santa Rosa

“I said ‘gay.’”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“I just put the hamster in Derek’s lunchbox. I didn’t think he’d eat it.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“I’m here cuz I told my teacher my dog ate my online homework. You?”

ALAN MURAKAMI, Sebastopol

“We can say we have alternative facts.”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“I’m going to offer a plea-bargain that concedes a lesser infraction.”

CYNTHIA PARKHILL, Santa Rosa

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette