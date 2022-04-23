Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

April 23, 2022, 12:04AM

“I’m back!”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“I think we’ve seen this episode before.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“He might be warning Biden about the thumpin’ that might be comin’.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“If he’s gonna make another speech I’ll need another beer.”

DARLENE FLINT, Graton

“Oh, good! It’s a rerun of ‘Happy Days’.”

JOHN F. SHEA, Santa Rosa

“Oh, if they could just change places!”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette