The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I’m back!”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“I think we’ve seen this episode before.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“He might be warning Biden about the thumpin’ that might be comin’.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“If he’s gonna make another speech I’ll need another beer.”

DARLENE FLINT, Graton

“Oh, good! It’s a rerun of ‘Happy Days’.”

JOHN F. SHEA, Santa Rosa

“Oh, if they could just change places!”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia