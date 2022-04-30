The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Noooo, not the Disney Channel!”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Timmy never heard a word his mother was shouting, as in one brief moment and a touch of a finger, he found out he was adopted.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Stop! I still have one more try to solve today’s Wordle!”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Stop, turn it off. Putin is tracking you!”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“Harold, online sports betting is reserved for well-informed adults.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Put that down! Alex Jones videos can cause brain damage!”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa