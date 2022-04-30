Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

April 30, 2022, 12:04AM

“Noooo, not the Disney Channel!”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Timmy never heard a word his mother was shouting, as in one brief moment and a touch of a finger, he found out he was adopted.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Stop! I still have one more try to solve today’s Wordle!”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Stop, turn it off. Putin is tracking you!”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“Harold, online sports betting is reserved for well-informed adults.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Put that down! Alex Jones videos can cause brain damage!”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette