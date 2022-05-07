The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Tweet! I just bought Ukraine.”
JAZON WONDERS, Mill Valley
“Buy one now. Comes with a year’s supply of ‘rude.’ Next year’s model may have a speedometer and turn signals.”
DAVE DOHN, petaluma
“Welcome to my Misinformation Superhighway.”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
“I’ve tackled space, I’ve tackled electric cars and social media. Next I think I’ll look into religion.”
SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma
“Nice look, huh? I added the new hood ornament for just $42 billion.”
JOHN F. SHEA, Santa Rosa
“Once my Twitter deal goes through, I will buy this cartoon space, so I will really be able to speak freely.”
JON WOBBER, Cotati