The Last Word: This week’s top picks

May 21, 2022, 12:04AM

“But can't you see I moved it to right over the plate?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“Does his third strike send him to The Big House?”

AUDREY AUERBACH, Petaluma

“ ‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘Boys of Summer,’ who cares? Just balls and strikes. You’re here to officiate, not pontificate.“

LARRY SCHARF, Santa Rosa

“And don't forget, we know where you live.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“How can you see the strike zone from up there? We’re only 3 feet tall.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Cheaters never prosper, except in the majors.”

DALE STOUT, Colorado Springs, Colorado

