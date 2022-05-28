Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

May 28, 2022, 12:04AM

“Look, Clo has a side hustle.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Stop! That’s the same cow that sold me the knockoff Gucci bag.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“See, I told you that Secretary Buttigieg would solve the supply chain problem.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“What if she has mad cow disease?”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“Stop, Harold, this is the low-budget dairy ranch where all hooves are on deck.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“Do you carry any that’s organic, by chance?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

