Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

June 11, 2022, 12:04AM

“And next on my list is water.”

ROSE NORRIS, Santa Rosa

“Soil and fertilizer: $80. Tools and starter plants: $120. Harvesting eight tomatoes and two cucumbers: Priceless.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“We’re in a mega drought, let’s get rocks instead.”

MICHELLE HOLMSTEDT, Santa Rosa

“In no time, this $227.06 investment will turn into $17.49 worth of zucchinis that we can give away!”

DEAN BRIGGS, Santa Rosa

“I love these scavenger hunts. Next stop, lumber!”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“It’s not about the money, Harold. It’s about the whole farm-to-table movement, and having something to brag about at the block party.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette