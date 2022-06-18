Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

June 18, 2022, 12:04AM

“No room for books. I have my bullet-proof vest.”

YVONNE ALEXANDER, Santa Rosa

“Just keep low.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

Have fun this summer, Harold. Hopefully we will survive seventh grade, too.

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

Let’s make like Congress and take a recess.”

DALE STOUT, Colorado Springs

“My teacher gave me two gold stars for being the best hider during our active-shooter drill.”

NANCI ADAMS, Santa Rosa

“My anti-flak backpack is made of Kevlar with a titanium coating. What is yours made of?”

NANCY HANN, Santa Rosa

