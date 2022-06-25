The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I’m afraid to go to sleep. Each morning I wake up, my blood pressure goes up and our investments go down.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“He wants the kibble that I was going to have for breakfast.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“So what if I have COVID? I’m sleeping in my own bed.”

BRIAN FOSTER, Sebastopol

“I’ve tried to explain but he just doesn’t understand ‘inflation’ or ‘cheap dog food is better than no dog food.’ ”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I guess it’s time for me to be walked.”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“Well, time to do my paper route before I go to work.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor