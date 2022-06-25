Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

June 25, 2022, 12:00AM

“I’m afraid to go to sleep. Each morning I wake up, my blood pressure goes up and our investments go down.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“He wants the kibble that I was going to have for breakfast.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“So what if I have COVID? I’m sleeping in my own bed.”

BRIAN FOSTER, Sebastopol

“I’ve tried to explain but he just doesn’t understand ‘inflation’ or ‘cheap dog food is better than no dog food.’ ”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I guess it’s time for me to be walked.”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“Well, time to do my paper route before I go to work.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette