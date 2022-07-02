The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Are you going to have any room for dessert?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“I told you they would find a way around their promise to ‘never raise the price’ of their burgers.”

CYNTHIA PARKHILL, Santa Rosa

“You should have ordered lettuce.”

LARRY WURDEMAN, Copperas Cove, Texas

“It’s a ‘Biden Burger.’ The bun is inflated and there’s a shortage of beef.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Clara Peller would be impressed. You found the beef!”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“It’s another presidential whopper.”

DALE STOUT, Colorado Springs, Colorado