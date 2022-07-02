The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Are you going to have any room for dessert?”
KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor
“I told you they would find a way around their promise to ‘never raise the price’ of their burgers.”
CYNTHIA PARKHILL, Santa Rosa
“You should have ordered lettuce.”
LARRY WURDEMAN, Copperas Cove, Texas
“It’s a ‘Biden Burger.’ The bun is inflated and there’s a shortage of beef.”
LEO LANE, Petaluma
“Clara Peller would be impressed. You found the beef!”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“It’s another presidential whopper.”
DALE STOUT, Colorado Springs, Colorado
