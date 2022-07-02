Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

July 2, 2022, 12:04AM

“Are you going to have any room for dessert?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“I told you they would find a way around their promise to ‘never raise the price’ of their burgers.”

CYNTHIA PARKHILL, Santa Rosa

“You should have ordered lettuce.”

LARRY WURDEMAN, Copperas Cove, Texas

“It’s a ‘Biden Burger.’ The bun is inflated and there’s a shortage of beef.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Clara Peller would be impressed. You found the beef!”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“It’s another presidential whopper.”

DALE STOUT, Colorado Springs, Colorado

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette