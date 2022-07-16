The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I assume my checked bag has been sucked into a black hole, never to be seen again?”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Do you mind if I pitch my tent here? I promise not to snore.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“Is this the line for ‘don’t expect to be leaving the airport’?”

SUNNY POWEL, Sebastopol

“Have you got a bag of those airline peanuts? I’m starving.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“Would it help if I volunteered to be the pilot? I’ve played a lot of Flight Simulator on my computer.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I assume your house has a guest bedroom where I can spend the night.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia