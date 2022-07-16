The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“I assume my checked bag has been sucked into a black hole, never to be seen again?”
DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa
“Do you mind if I pitch my tent here? I promise not to snore.”
ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa
“Is this the line for ‘don’t expect to be leaving the airport’?”
SUNNY POWEL, Sebastopol
“Have you got a bag of those airline peanuts? I’m starving.”
JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa
“Would it help if I volunteered to be the pilot? I’ve played a lot of Flight Simulator on my computer.”
MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa
“I assume your house has a guest bedroom where I can spend the night.”
MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia
