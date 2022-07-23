The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Don’t worry, honey, global warming will force us inside soon.”

SHIRLEY PHILLIPS, Santa Rosa

“Twenty years ago you would have killed those bugs barehanded.”

ADELIA CANTERBURY, Forestville

“That should take care of those pesky butterflies!”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“I love the smell of bug spray in the morning.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Bill, that’s spray starch, not bug spray. If the wind picks up, your face will be wrinkle-free.”

BETH BRUZZONE, Bodega

“Charlie, I don’t care if you are a minister, I’m gonna swat you if you say, ‘Let us spray’ one more time.”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma