The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“It’s the latest in bulletproof vesting for back-to-school, even has a pencil case pocket.”

PEGGY FLICE, Rohnert Park

“It’s a sad day when teachers need to purchase their own bulletproof vests.”

JAN CHOLKO, Santa Rosa

“For your first year in college.”

PATRICK COONEY, Santa Rosa

“In my day, back to school shopping was for backpacks, paper and pencils.”

RICK OLEJNICZAK, Sebastopol

“It complements the .357 Magnum we got you for your birthday.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“It’s more reliable than certain law enforcement agencies.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa