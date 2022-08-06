The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I’m sorry. There is no leader to take you to.”

KATHY SCHMIDT, Petaluma

“Your GPS is working fine, but you typed in ‘inferior intelligence’ instead of ‘superior intelligence.’ ”

LARRY HEMSTREET, Santa Rosa

“Trust me, you don’t want to live here.”

DAVID JUDICE, Ukiah

“I’m telling you, you’ll be towed if you park there more than 10 minutes.”

PEGGY FILICE, Rohnert Park

“I don’t care who you are. Just get that thing off my front yard.”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“Your circumstances can’t possibly be worse than ours. I suggest you go back.”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg