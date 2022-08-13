Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

August 13, 2022, 12:04AM

“Well, whadya know? We’re part of the 1% now.”

BRIAN NARELLE, Rohnert Park

“We’re not ‘unemployed’ or ‘homeless.’ Now we’re ‘underutilized’ and ‘address unknown.’”

NANCY SHEA, Santa Rosa

“There’s nothing better than reading a printed newspaper before using it to help keep me warm at night.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“Well there’s good news. Biden says I’m not really homeless.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Wow, it looks like we’re actually considered middle class now.”

DAN POST, Santa Rosa

“I wonder how this will impact my bottom line.”

JANET ELLIS, Rohnert Park

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
