The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Now, don't offend anyone today.”

BOB DREYER, Santa Rosa

“And remember, honey, instead of an apple for your teacher, there’s new bullets for her gun.”

SHIRLEY PHILLIPS, Santa Rosa

“Be nice to your bus driver. She’ll be your teacher today.”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“If I were you, I’d make today a ‘swap lunch’ day.”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“Remember what you learned at home — the RBGs and the AOCs are every bit as important as the ABCs.”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

“Now remember, honey, duck and cover.”

DENNIS STEAD, Healdsburg