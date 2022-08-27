Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

August 27, 2022, 12:04AM

“Dad, we took the electric today!”

BRIAN R. WILLIAMS, santa Rosa

“Be safe, I said. Buy gas at $6, I said. But no, you wanted to cruise on fumes to Costco.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Fine, but no more asking me to pee every time we leave the house.”

NORMA SMITH-DAVIS, Santa Rosa

“That’s not how you get an Uber.”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“See what happens when you try to time the market?”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Are we there yet?”

JIM SLIGH, Ukiah

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette