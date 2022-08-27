The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Dad, we took the electric today!”

BRIAN R. WILLIAMS, santa Rosa

“Be safe, I said. Buy gas at $6, I said. But no, you wanted to cruise on fumes to Costco.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Fine, but no more asking me to pee every time we leave the house.”

NORMA SMITH-DAVIS, Santa Rosa

“That’s not how you get an Uber.”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“See what happens when you try to time the market?”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Are we there yet?”

JIM SLIGH, Ukiah