The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“No more tests, no more books, no more presidents’ dirty looks.”

LINDA CHENEY, Petaluma

“Does anybody have a mask?”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“I finally got this box back from Mar-a-Lago.”

BOB RUTEMOELLER, Gualala

“So excited to see the grouchy Fauci Halloween masks. I’m a pop culture icon!”

LARRY SCHARF, Santa Rosa

“Now I’m following the political science.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma

“Ha, ha. Just wait until the FBI and public go through my files!”

GINNY JOHNSTON, Santa Rosa