The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“But enough about you …”

SARA SLAGER, Santa Rosa

“Could you hold on a sec, Ted? I’m putting the finishing touches on my shopping list.”

LARRY HEMSTREET, Santa Rosa

“Degree? Oh, no. You can just buy these couches at Ikea.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“When we’re done for the day you can pick whatever you want from my big pirate’s chest.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Can you please repeat what you’ve been saying for the last half-hour? I must have dozed off.”

NANCY HANN, Santa Rosa

“Keep talking, I’m just doing crossword puzzles. That’s all the mental health your plan covers.”

MARK BRADSKI, Santa Rosa