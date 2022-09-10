Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

September 10, 2022, 12:04AM

“But enough about you …”

SARA SLAGER, Santa Rosa

“Could you hold on a sec, Ted? I’m putting the finishing touches on my shopping list.”

LARRY HEMSTREET, Santa Rosa

“Degree? Oh, no. You can just buy these couches at Ikea.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“When we’re done for the day you can pick whatever you want from my big pirate’s chest.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Can you please repeat what you’ve been saying for the last half-hour? I must have dozed off.”

NANCY HANN, Santa Rosa

“Keep talking, I’m just doing crossword puzzles. That’s all the mental health your plan covers.”

MARK BRADSKI, Santa Rosa

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette