The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Mommy, are we on on the ‘change all the school names’ or the ‘ban all the books’ side?”

KEVIN EISENBERG, Calistoga

“Does this mean that they’ll still be in their pajamas?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“I know what WOKE means. War on Kids’ Education, right?”

ELFI FLIESS , Reston, Virginia

“You don’t have to worry about the school board meeting, Mom. I’m ‘quiet-quitting’ school.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“Mom, what happened to the PTA?”

DARLENE FLINT, Graton

“Is the meeting about coffee expenses, Mommy?”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii