Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

September 17, 2022, 12:04AM

“Mommy, are we on on the ‘change all the school names’ or the ‘ban all the books’ side?”

KEVIN EISENBERG, Calistoga

“Does this mean that they’ll still be in their pajamas?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“I know what WOKE means. War on Kids’ Education, right?”

ELFI FLIESS , Reston, Virginia

“You don’t have to worry about the school board meeting, Mom. I’m ‘quiet-quitting’ school.”

SHAYNA BILLINGS, Santa Rosa

“Mom, what happened to the PTA?”

DARLENE FLINT, Graton

“Is the meeting about coffee expenses, Mommy?”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette