The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Why would I go to the border when Texas sends it to me?”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Everyone knows that approval ratings are overrated.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“I’d like to say ‘Yee Haw,’ but I remember what happened to Howard Dean.”

LINDA YATES, Santa Rosa

“I was expecting a few friends for dinner, not a busload.”

JOHN McNALLY, Santa Rosa

“Governor Abbott is sending armadillos to Martha’s Vineyard. Says Texas has an unfair burden dealing with pesky varmints.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Relax, I’m wide a-WOKE.”

LEO LANE, Petaluma