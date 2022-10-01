The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Why would I go to the border when Texas sends it to me?”
DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa
“Everyone knows that approval ratings are overrated.”
JACK BAUMAN, Windsor
“I’d like to say ‘Yee Haw,’ but I remember what happened to Howard Dean.”
LINDA YATES, Santa Rosa
“I was expecting a few friends for dinner, not a busload.”
JOHN McNALLY, Santa Rosa
“Governor Abbott is sending armadillos to Martha’s Vineyard. Says Texas has an unfair burden dealing with pesky varmints.”
JIM LANCE, Healdsburg
“Relax, I’m wide a-WOKE.”
LEO LANE, Petaluma
