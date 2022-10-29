The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“How bad do you want that ice cream?”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“When I was in school, the crosswalk guard carried a stop sign.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“Well that’s something you don’t see every day.”

RAYMOND SKIPP, Round Rock, Texas

“Oh good, handguns. At least we avoided the assault rifle district.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I wonder if this is the designated area to celebrate New Year’s Eve.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Oh geez, sometimes truth in advertising sucks.”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma