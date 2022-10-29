Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

October 29, 2022, 12:04AM

“How bad do you want that ice cream?”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“When I was in school, the crosswalk guard carried a stop sign.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“Well that’s something you don’t see every day.”

RAYMOND SKIPP, Round Rock, Texas

“Oh good, handguns. At least we avoided the assault rifle district.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I wonder if this is the designated area to celebrate New Year’s Eve.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“Oh geez, sometimes truth in advertising sucks.”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette