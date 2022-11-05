Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

November 5, 2022, 12:02AM

“Well, at least his career path is clear now. I see a bright future for him in politics.”

LARRY HEMSTREET, Santa Rosa

“Even he knows you need new shocks.”

AUDREY AUERBACH, Petaluma

“What can I say? He hates country music.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Still think $20 an hour is too much to pay for babysitting?”

LARRY SCHARF, Santa Rosa

“Please, are we there yet?”

SHIRLEY PHILLIPS, Santa Rosa

“He just got another Camp Lejeune email.”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette