The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“And will you by paying for your meal upfront or on the installment plan?”
SHIRLEY PHILLIPS, Santa Rosa
“Our special is feral pig — from a local ranch.”
ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa
“Our postelection Red Plate special includes your choice of Maalox, Tums or Pepto Bismol.”
DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa
“Our breakfast special is half off: half an egg, half a strip of bacon and half a piece of toast — all for the same price as before.”
NANCY HANN, Santa Rosa
“Disorder is all we got today.”
JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga
“That’s right! You get a free gallon of gas if you spend one hundred dollars or more.”
KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor
