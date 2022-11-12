The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“And will you by paying for your meal upfront or on the installment plan?”

SHIRLEY PHILLIPS, Santa Rosa

“Our special is feral pig — from a local ranch.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“Our postelection Red Plate special includes your choice of Maalox, Tums or Pepto Bismol.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Our breakfast special is half off: half an egg, half a strip of bacon and half a piece of toast — all for the same price as before.”

NANCY HANN, Santa Rosa

“Disorder is all we got today.”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga

“That’s right! You get a free gallon of gas if you spend one hundred dollars or more.”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

