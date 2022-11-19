Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions for Gary Varvel's cartoon.|
November 19, 2022, 12:02AM

“Boy, oh boy, the ketchup is gonna fly tonight at Mar-a-Lago!”

VIC AIUTO, Cloverdale

“Ukraine takes Kherson, Kelly wins and Trump loses. Great way to start the day.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“Classic. Best thing since the ‘Dewey Wins’ headlines.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“I thought Hershel was a football player.”

KRISTIN FEENAN, Windsor

“No malarkey! It’s a miracle!”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“Do you feel lucky, Trump? Go ahead, make my 2024!”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

