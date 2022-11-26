Subscribe

The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions for Gary Varvel's cartoon.|
November 26, 2022, 12:04AM

“I love public transportation.”

PATRICK COONEY, Santa Rosa

“Hey, Gavin, this is what you will look like after four years in D.C.”

KERRY LEMOS, Petaluma

“I’m loving this new terminal at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“Merry Thanksgiving to all!”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“Hey, folks. It’s me, Joey. Miss me? Anything happen while I’ve been out doing real presidential work?”

JOHN F. SHEA, Santa Rosa

“This is called a blue wave!”

HALEY FEENAN, Windsor

