The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions for Gary Varvel’s cartoon.|
December 3, 2022, 12:02AM

“Boy, Charlie, you’re really a die-hard fan.”

CHRIS ZIPPERIAN, Duncan Mills

“I know they told you a red wave is coming, but how long will you wait?”

A.J. CROSHERE, Sebastopol

“We’re waiting for Godot.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“You know you can fast forward through the commercials, right?”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“So, the score is 0 to 0? Yeah, watching professional soccer does that to me, too.”

NANCY HANN, Santa Rosa

“So, to make a long story short …”

DAVE SMITH, Santa Rosa

