The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions for Gary Varvel’s cartoon.|
December 17, 2022, 12:02AM

“It’s beginning to look a lot like sickmas.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“Bah humbug, inflation stole my thunder!”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“I love watching Lucy pull the football away from Charlie Brown.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“You see, even I can follow Health Department etiquette.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“They don’t have their masks. Yet they sing, sing, sing, sing.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“Who needs me to steal Christmas with Elon, Kanye and Trump outgrinching me?”

BOB CANNING, Petaluma

