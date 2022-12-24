The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“I need to make sure you’re the real deal before we get started.”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“Santa, can you trade me real dollars for my cryptocurrency?”

SHIRLEY PHILLIPS, Santa Rosa

“Santa, you could avoid all this ‘authenticity testing’ by simply showing a valid ID.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“And, finally, I want another Christmas … next week!”

JACK RANNELLS, Calistoga

“Since Mom and Pop give me everything and more, you can keep your lump of coal for the next kid.”

MARGARET DUBKOFF, Santa Rosa

“Santa, I won’t let on you’re an impostor if you give me everything on my list.”

DIXIE McMASTERS, Healdsburg