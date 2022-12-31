The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions for Gary Varvel's cartoon.|
December 31, 2022, 12:04AM

“Oh well, at least I don’t have to return it.”

NANCY HANN, Santa Rosa

“This is taking naughty or nice to a new level.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“Is this present some kind of metaphor for the future you’re leaving my generation?”

PAUL COURTER, Tahoe City

“That does it! No more being good all year!”

BOB PHILLIPS, Santa Rosa

“Santa must be having a hard time hiring qualified elves.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Wow, the best gift of all: fresh air.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

