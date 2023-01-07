The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“This too will pass.”

SUSAN STANDISH, Santa Rosa

“By the time the 118th Congress gets its act together, you'll be an old man.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Lucky you’re not 2024, it’s a leap year!”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“I’ll give you the hourglass, but you’ll be safer with a good mask and maybe a Taser.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“The way things are going, in another month you will look like me.”

PATRICK COONEY, Santa Rosa

“I’m just glad I unloaded that Tesla stock when I did.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor