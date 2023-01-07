The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions for Gary Varvel’s cartoon.|
January 7, 2023, 12:04AM

“This too will pass.”

SUSAN STANDISH, Santa Rosa

“By the time the 118th Congress gets its act together, you'll be an old man.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Lucky you’re not 2024, it’s a leap year!”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“I’ll give you the hourglass, but you’ll be safer with a good mask and maybe a Taser.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“The way things are going, in another month you will look like me.”

PATRICK COONEY, Santa Rosa

“I’m just glad I unloaded that Tesla stock when I did.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor