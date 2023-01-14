The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Excuse me, but did someone mistakenly return a gift labeled democracy?”

JOHN F. SHEA, Santa Rosa

“Turns out he was damaged on his way to the speaker’s chair.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“I don’t want my refund in cryptocurrency. How about hot dogs or apple pie?”

JOHN GIANFERMI, Santa Rosa

“I want to return the Congress and get one that works.”

JANICE STITES, Sonoma

“I need to return my entire outfit, everything is made in China.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“I have decided to return my government to good governing.”

JUDITH VAN ARDEN, Rohnert Park