The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions for Gary Varvel's cartoon.|
January 21, 2023, 12:04AM

“I’ve found if you keep your hands on your keyboard, the boss won’t suspect you’re watching Netflix.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“I’d kill for a window seat.”

JIM LANCE, Healdsburg

“I think we’re taking this work at home too far with dining room cubicles.”

PAUL TINCKNELL, Healdsburg

“This job will be obsolete? Then what?”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“I miss working from home in my 49ers jammies and Steph Curry signature slippers.”

PAUL STROMOSKI, Petaluma

“I miss my corner office at Twitter.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

