The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Twice more around the block, Mr. President?”

CHRIS ZIPPERIAN, Duncans Mills

“This is better. The last guy tried to wrestle the wheel away from me.”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“We have to stop and buy gas before we hit the debt ceiling.”

TED CROWELL, Healdsburg

“I checked the trunk and found no secret documents in it.”

JUDITH VAN ARDEN, Rohnert Park

“Be careful what you say. I’ve been appointed to the Oversight Committee.”

BRIAN NARELLE, Rohnert Park

“Next time can we take the Corvette?”

JOHN F. SHEA, Santa Rosa