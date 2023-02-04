The Last Word: This week’s top picks

Check out our favorite captions for Gary Varvel's cartoon.|
February 4, 2023, 12:04AM

“The winning Powerball ticket?”

PHIL RAMIREZ, Lahaina, Hawaii

“This box is labeled ‘Border Management Plan,’ but all the pages are blank.”

DONNA LOGAR, Santa Rosa

“Headquarters says our next stop is Plains, Georgia.”

MAURICE FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“This box of receipts for bronzer, fast food and XXL golf shorts — classified or just embarrassing?”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“Hey, I just found some change in the couch.”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

“Trump, Biden, Pence. Who’s next? George Santos?”

ROSE NORRIS, Santa Rosa

